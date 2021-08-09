American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,950 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Bfsg LLC increased its position in American Express by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in American Express by 3.8% during the first quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,856 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 0.8% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.48. The stock had a trading volume of 104,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,291. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $179.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.31.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

