Wendell David Associates Inc. Purchases 285 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,470 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Zoetis by 760.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,270,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,681 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Zoetis by 503.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,161,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,889,000 after acquiring an additional 968,926 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Zoetis by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,612,000 after acquiring an additional 912,551 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Zoetis by 196.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 880,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,729,000 after acquiring an additional 584,203 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.77.

Zoetis stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $200.11. 37,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,210. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.48. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $207.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

