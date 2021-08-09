Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Buys 86 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.63.

NYSE:IBM traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.54. 34,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,621,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.88. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $126.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

