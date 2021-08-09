Renasant Bank Raises Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Renasant Bank boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,741 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,939 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,673,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $537,004,000 after acquiring an additional 240,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $509,271,000 after buying an additional 105,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Best Buy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $377,654,000 after buying an additional 18,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Best Buy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,643 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $304,102,000 after buying an additional 30,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.39.

NYSE:BBY traded down $1.42 on Monday, reaching $113.42. 57,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total transaction of $463,730.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,820.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,310 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,794 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

