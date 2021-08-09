Renasant Bank Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Renasant Bank lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after buying an additional 3,887,251 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,927,697,000 after buying an additional 1,296,417 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,862,101,000 after buying an additional 5,155,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,447,991,000 after buying an additional 690,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,203,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,067,188,000 after buying an additional 1,025,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $58.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,916,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.47. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

