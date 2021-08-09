DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Bought by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,025 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $9,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 482.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at $15,446,680.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,674,973 shares of company stock valued at $180,634,997 in the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DKNG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

DKNG stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,548,877. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.83.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.67%. The business had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

