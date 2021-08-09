Rothschild Investment Corp IL Boosts Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes accounts for about 0.8% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $10,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,467,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,512,000 after purchasing an additional 157,638 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,977,000 after acquiring an additional 406,967 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,193,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,705 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,941,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,557,000 after acquiring an additional 180,580 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.77. The stock had a trading volume of 54,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,136. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

INVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.23.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

