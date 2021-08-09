Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 2,000 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 813,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $7,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,994,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,950,000 after buying an additional 2,424,438 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,807,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,361,000 after buying an additional 1,103,502 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,704,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,860,000 after buying an additional 366,856 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,682,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,669,000 after purchasing an additional 252,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,105,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,511,000 after purchasing an additional 456,087 shares in the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NLY remained flat at $$8.45 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 360,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,829,654. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

