Renasant Bank Acquires 154 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Renasant Bank lifted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Garmin were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 824.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 18,038 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,544,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 8,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.14.

Garmin stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $165.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.05. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $166.25.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.14%.

In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,642 shares of company stock valued at $33,384,773. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

