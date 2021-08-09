Renasant Bank Increases Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Renasant Bank raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 6.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,948,000 after buying an additional 113,891 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,701,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,268,000 after buying an additional 9,640 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,210,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,156,000 after buying an additional 26,263 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 912,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,418,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at about $152,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP traded down $0.68 on Monday, hitting $205.04. 10,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,295. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.60. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $142.46 and a one year high of $217.69.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.47.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

