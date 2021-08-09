$405.19 Million in Sales Expected for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) will report $405.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $398.20 million to $417.88 million. Red Rock Resorts posted sales of $353.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 42.10%.

RRR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth $58,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth $73,000. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RRR traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $43.17. 9,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,023. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.45. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $46.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 2.56.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

