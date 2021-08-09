FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Receives $9.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.25.

FCEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FCEL traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.42. 1,320,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,465,213. FuelCell Energy has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 5.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,835,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642,367 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,422,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,933,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,687,000 after buying an additional 1,306,179 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,026,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,686,000 after acquiring an additional 795,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.