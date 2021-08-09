TerraCredit (CREDIT) Price Reaches $0.0027

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 29.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One TerraCredit coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TerraCredit has traded up 21.8% against the dollar. TerraCredit has a total market cap of $252,020.10 and $46,825.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TerraCredit

TerraCredit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

