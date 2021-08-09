Obee Network (OBEE) Market Cap Hits $8,411.56

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded up 21.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Obee Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Obee Network has a total market capitalization of $8,411.56 and approximately $22.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Obee Network has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Obee Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00045462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00141493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00146272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,845.84 or 0.99859487 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $357.44 or 0.00778552 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Obee Network Coin Profile

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Obee Network is obee.info . The official message board for Obee Network is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork

Obee Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obee Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obee Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obee Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OBEEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Obee Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obee Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.