Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Down 6.7%

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $116.04 and last traded at $116.14. Approximately 5,390 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 660,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.54.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.91.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.01.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.39) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

