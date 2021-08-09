Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s stock price was up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.36 and last traded at $13.36. Approximately 36,650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,601,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

Several equities research analysts have commented on YMM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $611,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,248,000.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

