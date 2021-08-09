GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Sees Large Volume Increase

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 101,108 shares.The stock last traded at $9.64 and had previously closed at $9.54.

GHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 71.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

