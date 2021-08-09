Retirement Planning Group Makes New $206,000 Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Retirement Planning Group purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 691 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 329.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 175 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 over the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stephens upped their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

NYSE FDX traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $273.78. The stock had a trading volume of 51,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,355. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $172.47 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.