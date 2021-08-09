Renasant Bank Has $1.96 Million Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Renasant Bank raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Renasant Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Renasant Bank’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOBL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.92. The stock had a trading volume of 243,473 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.57. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

