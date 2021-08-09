Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.01 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 185.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $10,094,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 260,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,064,000 after purchasing an additional 63,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 131,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GPC stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $124.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,220. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.47. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $88.99 and a 12 month high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

GPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

