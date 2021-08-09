Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 7,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $228,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,674 shares of company stock worth $4,115,206 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after buying an additional 17,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

TARS stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.05. 902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,949. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.13 million and a PE ratio of -5.79.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. As a group, research analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

