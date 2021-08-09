Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.7% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.23.

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $3.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $370.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,037. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $350.38. The company has a market capitalization of $115.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $179.86 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

