Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on VNDA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $142,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $40,130.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,969.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,455 shares of company stock valued at $223,864 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNDA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,055. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.43 million, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

