Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ELEZY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Endesa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Endesa to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

ELEZY remained flat at $$12.20 during trading on Wednesday. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,338. Endesa has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

