Retirement Planning Group Buys New Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 238.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 70.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the period.

TIP traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.77. 115,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,528. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $130.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.30.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

