Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Boosted by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,345 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 3.6% of Retirement Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Retirement Planning Group owned about 0.11% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $31,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 111,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 257,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $39.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,978. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.85.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

