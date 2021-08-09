Legacy Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.76. 75,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,985,276. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.88. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $69.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.57 billion, a PE ratio of -29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

