Nexus Investment Management ULC Sells 2,185 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nexus Investment Management ULC lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,530 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 3.6% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $34,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 4.2% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in Facebook by 70.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.9% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 10.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $363.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $345.89. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $377.55. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total transaction of $88,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,294,470 shares of company stock worth $781,352,486. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

