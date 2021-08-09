Rye Brook Capital LLC Has $17.90 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rye Brook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 12.7% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $17,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 278.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $211,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,354,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 18,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,395,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $368.46. 1,086,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,474,242. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.36. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $369.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

