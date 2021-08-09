CBDAO (BREE) Hits Market Cap of $134,760.53

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded up 40.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last week, CBDAO has traded up 59.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CBDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular exchanges. CBDAO has a total market cap of $134,760.53 and $44,114.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CBDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00053214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $380.91 or 0.00830168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00106359 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00040170 BTC.

About CBDAO

CBDAO (CRYPTO:BREE) is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. CBDAO’s official website is coinbreeder.com . CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

Buying and Selling CBDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CBDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BREEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CBDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.