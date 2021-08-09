Tokes Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.32 Million (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Tokes coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Tokes has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tokes has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001998 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001404 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Profile

Tokes is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

