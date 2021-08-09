Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target Raised to C$141.00 at National Bank Financial

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$136.00 to C$141.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRBZF remained flat at $$100.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.77. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of $72.04 and a 1 year high of $102.66.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

