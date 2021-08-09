MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Truist

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Truist from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.26% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, raised their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.
NYSE:MD traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $32.96. 10,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.17. MEDNAX has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.53.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in MEDNAX by 1,207.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in MEDNAX by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter.
MEDNAX Company Profile
MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.
Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?
Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.