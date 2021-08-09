MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Truist

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Truist from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, raised their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

NYSE:MD traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $32.96. 10,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.17. MEDNAX has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.53.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in MEDNAX by 1,207.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in MEDNAX by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

