Verso Token (VSO) Achieves Market Cap of $2.19 Million

Verso Token (CURRENCY:VSO) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Verso Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0479 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Verso Token has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Verso Token has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $126,199.00 worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00045567 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.06 or 0.00139608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.95 or 0.00145904 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,855.85 or 0.99939145 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $356.50 or 0.00776959 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Verso Token Coin Profile

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

