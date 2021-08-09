IQ.cash (IQ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $32,621.00

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. IQ.cash has a total market cap of $152,654.16 and $32,621.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQ.cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, IQ.cash has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00045567 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.06 or 0.00139608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.95 or 0.00145904 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,855.85 or 0.99939145 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $356.50 or 0.00776959 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

IQ.cash Profile

IQ.cash was first traded on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

IQ.cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQ.cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQ.cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

