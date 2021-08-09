FUNToken Price Down 7.1% This Week (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One FUNToken coin can now be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $210.36 million and approximately $6.31 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00053214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.91 or 0.00830168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00106359 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00040170 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUNToken is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,799,873,621 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

