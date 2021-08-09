Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 4,200 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,924 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $11,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 15,598 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,012,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $322,767,000 after purchasing an additional 17,975 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.89.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.22 on Monday, reaching $328.62. The company had a trading volume of 15,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,466. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.52. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

