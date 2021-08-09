$0.03 EPS Expected for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Venator Materials reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.70 million.

VNTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America cut Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.01.

NYSE:VNTR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 667 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,246. Venator Materials has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 38,322 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,148 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 754,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter worth $3,680,000. 28.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

