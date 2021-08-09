Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 651.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,601 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.58. 29,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,017. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.02. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.94 and a 52 week high of $78.41.

