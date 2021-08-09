Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,045.10.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,927.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.87, for a total value of $8,153,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 428,083 shares of company stock worth $217,728,794 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $5.78 on Monday, hitting $2,746.50. The company had a trading volume of 21,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,469. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,800.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,584.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

