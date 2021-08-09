Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 24.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,038 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 206,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 18,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $52.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,115,883. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.98. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

