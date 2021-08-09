Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $7.01 Million Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owned about 0.17% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $337,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 2.7% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 56,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.95. The stock had a trading volume of 62,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,643. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $127.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.16.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

