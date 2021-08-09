Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after buying an additional 1,254,432 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 111.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,388,000 after purchasing an additional 582,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 400,046 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 223.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,555,000 after purchasing an additional 374,843 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 26.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $677,282,000 after purchasing an additional 302,018 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 target price (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $4.04 on Monday, hitting $481.39. 1,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,535. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.48 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $473.85. The company has a market capitalization of $197.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.