Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $9.66 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $943.17.

BLK traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $896.05. 374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,404. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $877.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $531.39 and a fifty-two week high of $920.31. The firm has a market cap of $136.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

