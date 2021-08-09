Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 11,508 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,789,000 after buying an additional 45,433 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 287.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 28,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 21,414 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.06. 4,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,219. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $153.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

