Zacks: Brokerages Expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. City Office REIT reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 33.47%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Compass Point lifted their target price on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. City Office REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,665. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.52. The firm has a market cap of $572.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

