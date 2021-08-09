Financial Comparison: Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) vs. Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) and Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.0% of Entegris shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Entegris shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Latham Group and Entegris, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Latham Group 0 2 7 0 2.78 Entegris 0 3 5 0 2.63

Latham Group presently has a consensus target price of $34.86, indicating a potential upside of 74.29%. Entegris has a consensus target price of $112.89, indicating a potential downside of 7.46%. Given Latham Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Latham Group is more favorable than Entegris.

Profitability

This table compares Latham Group and Entegris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Latham Group N/A N/A N/A Entegris 16.29% 28.50% 13.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Latham Group and Entegris’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Latham Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Entegris $1.86 billion 8.88 $294.97 million $2.54 47.94

Entegris has higher revenue and earnings than Latham Group.

Summary

Entegris beats Latham Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc. was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc. in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes. The AMH segment develops solutions to monitor, protect, transport, and deliver critical liquid chemistries and substrates for a broad set of applications in the semiconductor industry and other high-technology industries. The MC segment offers solutions to purify critical liquid chemistries and gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Billerica, MA.

