Stephen M. Bianchi Purchases 1,000 Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Stock

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) CEO Stephen M. Bianchi purchased 1,000 shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $13,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Stephen M. Bianchi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Stephen M. Bianchi purchased 600 shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $8,304.00.

CZWI traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,186. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $152.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.20. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 21.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZWI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 541,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 63,201 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $767,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 214.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

