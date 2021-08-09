Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Insider Joao V. Faria Sells 2,201 Shares

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.20. 15,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $95.96 and a fifty-two week high of $164.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.59.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 283.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,350 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,325,000 after purchasing an additional 787,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eaton by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,098,000 after purchasing an additional 707,368 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,412,000 after purchasing an additional 690,837 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 4,261.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 618,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,517,000 after purchasing an additional 604,253 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

