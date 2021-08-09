Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.74. Ventas also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.700-$0.740 EPS.

Shares of NYSE VTR traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.21. 51,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28. Ventas has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.39.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ventas will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.22%.

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.94.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.